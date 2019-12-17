Breaking News
Yuletide: LAKE rice now N17,000 per bag as LASG releases products for public sales

Lake rice

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the Yuletide celebration, Lagos State Government, Tuesday, commenced the sales of LAKE Rice to prospectives Lagos buyers at subsidized rates of N17, 000 per bag of 50 kilograms.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal, disclosed this Tuesday, at a media briefing held at Agricultural Development Authority, ADA, Oko-Oba, Agege, to officially kick-start the sales to members of the public. The caveat on the sales is two per buyer at a time in order to cover wide range of people willing to buy the product.

LAKE Rice, is a product of partnership between Lagos and Kebbi States.

Former prices of the products, previously, were: 50-kilogram bag with the of cost N12,000, 25kg cost N6,000, and 10kg cost N2,500.

The sales which commenced Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at various centres across the state, Lawal, however, said the 10 kg is not available presently for distribution.

While responding to questions on the reason for the increase in price, the Commissioner blamed it on the cost of production by farmers as well as the high demand for local rice by consumers following ban on the foreign counterparts.

