Yuletide: Lagos SSG sues for peace among youths in Island

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Lagos State Government has stressed the need for residents, particularly the youths to celebrate in moderation in the atmosphere of peace and love and shun all acts of hooliganism and violence during Yuletide and beyond.

Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Mrs. Folashade Jaji, gave the admonition over the weekend while flagging off a sensitization rally, held in Lagos Island.

The week-long sensitization rally which had earlier been held across other senatorial districts such as Epe, Badahry, Ikeja,is tagged,” Lagosians, let’s celebrate peacefully and in harmony.”

Jaji, who spoke through, Mr. Lekan Bakare, Chairman of 57 Secretaries to Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas, LCDA, otherwise, called Scribe 57, said the sensitization became necessary to ensure safety of all residents and visitors, particularly during festive period where activities are at its peak.

She urged the youths thus, “At this Yuletide, say no to drugs, don’t drink and drive, stay safe, shun violence, be positive, be responsible, be security conscious Day in Day out.

“Avoid bad company and influence anytime, any day. See something bad, report quickly to save precious lives. Remember, the safe way is the best way.”

The SSG assured that government is, however, ready to protect lives and properties of residents urging to call the toll free emergency numbers of 112 and 767 in case of any ugly development for security intervention. “Its everyone’s civic responsibility to stay safe and secure.

She therefore, urged citizenry to support Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration in achieving greater Lagos.

Speaking earlier, Secretary to the Local Government, Lagos Island Local Government, Junaid Ladega Eko, assured that there is no cause for alarm on safety of lives and property as adequate security measures have been put on place to prevent any threat to human lives and property.

He said that the council was already complementing the state efforts as it had set up a security committee, comprising of Nigeria Police, led by the Area Commander, to ensure safety among communities during festive season and beyond.

He added that two notorious ring leaders of some groups who had been terrorising the peace and tranquility in the area are currently in police custody for prosecution over series of murder cases believed they led during previous clashes in Island.

“We are also engaging stakeholders to sensitize people at their various communities on the need to maintain the peace. I can assure you, there is no cause for the alarm in Lagos Island during the period.

“I therefore, enjoin both Islanders and guests to be law abiding and GI about their normal businesses as long as they peaceful,”Ladega Eko stated.

