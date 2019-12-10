Yuletide: Jos North Chair seeks peace, unity among residents

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Again, a call has been made to residents of Jos North local government area of Plateau State to maintain the tempo of the peace being enjoyed and ensure they are united so that development can be achieved in the area.

The capital city of Plateau had been plagued with violence conflicts for almost two decades and the city is polarized along religious and ethnic lines but is currently experiencing relative peace which must be sustained especially as the yuletide approaches.

The Transition Committee Chairman, Jos North local government area, Shehu Usman, appealed to citizens irrespective of religious difference to live in harmony with one another for the good of the society.

Usman, in press text by the Senior Information Officer, Phillip Eplong, reiterated he was determined to work with the people and ensure lasting peace is achieved in the area by persuading traders to “relocate from segregated business places base on religion and return to markets where people of different faith interact and transact businesses.”

The statement added that the Committee Chairman had demonstrated his commitment by “participating fully during this year’s 2019 Christmas tree lighting, an annual event that usher’s in the Christmas season as well as hosted Christians community of the council to a Christmas tree lighting, the first time ever, since creation of the council area. Embarked on a peace visit to Paramount rulers, Traditional/Community heads and religious leaders and interfaced with both Christian and Muslim leaders in his domain.”

Vanguard