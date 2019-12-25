Breaking News
Yuletide: Gov Ugwuanyi felicitates with Nigerians

Prays for sustained peace, unity, progress

Ugwuanyi, Enugu, Christmas
Gov Ugwuanyi of Enugu state

As Christians commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on Nigerians to take advantage of the religious event to offer special prayers for sustained peace, unity and progress of the country.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, in a message, felicitated with his fellow Christian faithful, wishing ‘Ndi Enugu’ and indeed all Nigerians Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

The governor noted that the festive season offers yet another opportunity for the people to promote peace, good virtues, love and unity as well as dedicate their lives to the service of God.

He, therefore, thanked Ndi Enugu for their love, unceasing prayers, goodwill, solidarity and support, reassuring them of his firm resolve to sustain the tempo of peace and good governance in the state as well as continue to serve them with the fear of God.

