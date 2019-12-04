…Educate motorists on insurance claims

By Chris Ochayi

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, and the Federal competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, yesterday, commenced a mass reorientation to raise safety consciousness among drivers and commuters in order to ensure orderliness and smooth movement during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The two relevant agencies also announced that they have completed plans to embark on educating of motorists on insurance regime and how to apply for compensation in the event of road mishaps.

The Corps Marshal and Chief Executive of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, who announced this during a stakeholders’ forum jointly organised by the FRS and C FCCPC , in Abuja, said, most motorists are ignorant of insurance rule.

The Chief Executive Officer of Federal competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera , led management team of the agency to the forum with theme; Safety and Consumers Satisfaction in the ember month”.

Dr. Oyeyemi noted the theme is quite apt, considering the fact that the ember months are naturally characterized with high vehicle density as a result of massive movement of people and goods from one destination to another.

“This collaboration then, with all its strategic approaches will definitely trigger a mass reorientation in safety conscientiousness among drivers and commuters alike, as well as other road users.

“As co-stakeholders, they are several areas that we can cooperate, and from which the nation can benefit, one of which is in he vehicle insurance regime which has become a major issue in road transport in Nigeria, especially in te compensation in event of mishaps, due, significantly, to the ignorance of insurance consumers.

“Also, faking of the vehicle insurance documents have become quite rampant, both of which deserve closer examination. Just as motor vehicle operators appear ignorance of some of their responsibilities.

“So do many other road users, particularly passengers in vehicles in the course of mishap causing trauma or other forms of loss. Our approach will therefore be predicated on the tripod (N1); (N2) products, trends and patterns. “

Oyeyemi added further that, “This collaboration we are witnessing today is part of concerted efforts by the two regulatory agencies to address relevant raod safety matters and consumer right related issues.

“As you all know, quality road use experience remain cardinal to the existence of the Corps just as protecting the rights of consumers is principal to the FCCPC. Both organisations have, therefore, found a partner to drive progress which shall be anchored on constant engagement and mutual respect.”

