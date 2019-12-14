Breaking News
Translate

Yuletide: Enugu FRSC seeks collaboration with state traffic agency

On 5:44 pmIn Newsby
FRSC
Federal Road Safety Commission

The Enugu State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday urged the state traffic agency to join hands with the corps to ensure the free flow of traffic, especially within the metropolis during the Yuletide.

Mr Ogbonnaya Kalu, the Sector Commander, made the request in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu while speaking on the efforts of the corps to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the state during the festive period.

Also read: Falling palm tree hits owner to death in Enugu community

Kalu said that it was necessary that the state traffic agency also helped to prevent and check traffic jams whenever they occurred within the metropolis.

He advised the agency to call on FRSC whenever there was a need for its intervention.

According to him, FRSC will continue at all times to carry out its duty for the safety of Nigerians on the roads, be it on the highways or within the cities.

He called on road users to always obey traffic rules for the free flow of vehicles during and after the Yuletide.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!