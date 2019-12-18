Yuletide: DPR warns Ogun residents against panic buying, hoarding of petroleum products

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Abeokuta field office, Ogun State on Wednesday warned residents of the state against panic buying and hoarding of petroleum products during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Operation Controller, DPR, Abeokuta, Mrs Muinat Bello-Zagi who gave the warning during a stakeholders’ meeting in Abeokuta, the State capital, assured the people on the availability of Petroleum products, before, during and after Christmas and New year celebrations in the State.

Bello-Zagi noted that the DPR had put all the necessary measures in place to ensure that fuel is available in all parts of the State during the festive period.

She said “there was no need for the residents of the State to entertain any fear about availability of fuel” and urged them to shun panic buying and storing of fuel inside or around residential areas to avoid disaster.

The DPR boss also warned Petroleum marketers not to engage in sharp practices such as diversion, under-dispensing, hoarding and adulteration of petroleum products.

Her words, Petroleum Products are available in our depots around the country and for customers’ satisfaction, you (marketers) are required not to engage in diversion, under-dispensing, hoarding, adulteration and unsafe acts in Petroleum Retail Outlets during and after the festive period.

“Any marketer or operator caught engaging in sharp practices will be sanctioned accordingly”, Bello-Zagi warned.

She stressed that DPR officials will be going round the State on monitoring and surveillance operations to sanction any marketer found culpable.

According to her, “Abeokuta field office has increased surveillance and has developed technology to effectively monitor Oil and Gas facilities within the State.”

She urged members of the public to promptly report any marketer found violating the regulations of the DPR.

Vanguard News Nigeria

