YULETIDE: CLWCF fetes children living with cancer

By Chioma Obinna

DOZENS of children undergoing treatm!ent for various types of cancer had their share of the yuletide fun Sunday last week courtesy of the Children Living With Cancer Foundation, CLWCF, that organised a special Christmas party to put smiles on their faces.

The event held at the Paediatric Oncology Department of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, with support from AfriGlobal and Rotary Club International, brought together parents, guardians and wellwishers.

Speaking on the gesture, the Founder of CLWCF, Dr Nneka Nwaobbi said successful treatment of some of the children has kept the Foundation.

“Today, we have many survivors in our midst. Some are now in high institutions, many are in good health. We have a nursing student who survived ovarian cancer. “We got her into LUTH to read nursing after she survived cancer at age eight. She is always here with us to celebrate other children every month. Seeing her here gives me joy.

“We have benefactors paying their school fees, seeing these children grow into adulthood gives me joy. And the fact that these happened because of the Foundation also gives me the greatest joy.”

Nwaobbi said the number of cancer survivors in Nigeria was gradually growing.

“It was an abysmal number of one or two survivors out of 10, but now we are getting 3 or 4 out of 10. It is something to be proud of and thank God for.”

Lamenting ignorance among Nigerians about cancer in children, Nwaobbi urged parents to pay proper attention to their children.

“When a child has malaria or typhoid and is not getting better, it is important to seek a second opinion.

“Anything around the eyes should be checked out. Every lump must be investigated. Vomiting early in the morning must be checked out etc.”

She lamented the high cost of treatment noting that a child may need up to N2 million or more for treatment and that many parents who cannot afford treatment watch their children die.

