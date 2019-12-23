Breaking News
Yuletide: AKSG Pays December Salary to Workers, Pensioners

Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel
Governor Emmanuel Udom, of Akwa Ibom state

Akwa Ibom State Government has paid the December salary to civil servants and other workers in it employ.
The State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel gave the directive that all workers and pensioners in Akwa Ibom State should receive their salary before December 25th, so that they will have money to celebrate the Christmas with their families.

The salary of the civil servants in Akwa Ibom State was paid since on the 18th December, while the pensioners are receiving their own from today.

Speaking with newsmen, Mr Uduak Tony a civil servant working in the Ministry of Education, thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for the prompt payment of December Salary to the civil servants and pensioners, noting that this will reduce the hardship workers sometimes experienced during the yuletide period. He praised the State Governor, Udom Emmanuel for his concern for the welfare of workers in the State.

