Youths commend Ugwuanyi on Enugu masterplan

Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state

By Dennis Agbo

National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Enugu State chapter has commended the courage of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in restoring the original masterplan of the capital city.

The youth council said that the future of the state partly lies in the ability of the citizens to obey and respect laws made to regulate the physical structure, noting that town planning regulation is one of them.

The youths, therefore, asked Governor Ugwuanyi, not to waiver in implementing transformational policies for the state, particularly in restoring the coal city masterplan.

In a statement by NYCN state chairman, Henry Atigwe and Secretary, Sunday Ude, the group also commended the enforcement team lead by Dr. Josef Onoh for the sanity of the Enugu State Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, is enthroning in the state.

“We enjoin members of the public to give him their maximum support for the good of our dear state, as he is poised to bring back the glory of Enugu state as the capital of Eastern region with his team of professionals,” Atigwe said.

NYCN also commended the effort of the state Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Okwudiri Ohaa for the fire service mitigation and prompt response to fire outbreaks in the state.

“In view of the all-round development being experienced in the state, citizens are advised to be law-abiding especially the youths,” the group advised.

