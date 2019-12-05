Empowerment giant and member representing Ndokwa East State constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi has released the sum of Thirty Million Naira to train and empower jobless youths from the three local government areas of Ndokwa Nation, and make them employers of labour.

According to the former Deputy Speaker, the program is in line with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s prosperity mandate for deltans, which is targeted at training youths of Delta State with economically viable skills, empower them with tools and in turn make them employers of labour.

In a statement this morning, Osanebi noted that he will be collaborating with the foremost umbrella youth body in Ndokwa Land – Ndokwa National Youth Movement, in order to reach the genuine youths at the communities and grassroots, that genuinely needs economic empowerment.

The Empowerment Master, further revealed that the youth body has done its selection and screening across the three local government areas for the phase 1 beneficiaries of over three hundred youths and their training is scheduled to begin on Monday, 17th December, 2019.

The training which is to take place in different locations across the 3 local government areas of Ndokwa nation, is to focus on the following skills and adequately impact the youths with both technical and entrepreneurial knowledge to make the most of the encounter. The areas of training includes: Web design, Softwares development, Computer training, catering/baking & confectionary, hair styling and dressing, fashion design and welding.

The program which is packaged to come in phases is aimed at sufficiently empowering Ndokwa youths, eradicating poverty to a great deal and check idleness, which has remained the bane of social vices, crime and cultism.

Before his venture into politics, Osanebi has proved to be a giver and a lover of an empowered and egalitarian society. He has continually used his position and God given privileges to reach out to the youths, women, poor and downtrodden in the society. This is one of the many ways he has continually demonstrated his love and loyalty to Ndokwa Land.

