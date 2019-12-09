Youngeti unleashes new song ‘low waist’

Youngeti has wrapped up the year with the release of a new song he titled Low Waist. The song is a blend of afrobeat and hip-hop and talks about a lady that knows how to use dance.

Etiosa Ukponmwan, known professionally as Youngeti, is a Nigerian singer and rapper and fashion model. In 2019, he signed a record deal with Cruddyboiz Entertainment, a subsidiary of Abegmusic. He rose to prominence with the release of the song “Show”, which appeared to be a hit in the late 2019 summer playlist.

Youngeti was born in October 24th 1994 in Benin City, Edo State. Born into a Christian family, Youngeti grew up singing and rapping while in secondary school. He attained his primary and secondary school education in Edo State

Youngeti signed a record deal with Cruddyboiz Entertainment, a subsidiary of Abegmusic in 2019. He released his eponymous debut EP he titled Etiosa Ukponmwan in 2019. and he is working on a big project with some of Nigeria’s A-list artist.

VANGUARD