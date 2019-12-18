Young Parliamentarians in House, Senate, State Assemblies hail NASS, Buhari for timely passage of 2020 budget

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Federal lawmakers in the House of Representatives and the Senate under the aegis of Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) has hailed the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari for making the early passage of the 2020 budget a reality.

They said it was as a result of the synergy and commitment by both the Executive and the Legislative arms of government.

Also read:

The Forum which comprises lawmakers below the age of 45 years, in the Senate, House of Representatives, statehouses of assemblies and local government councils noted that the government has ensured a seamless implementation exercise by passing the budget in December, thereby returning to the January to December budget cycle.

In a statement jointly signed by its chairman, Hon Ibrahim Kabir Tukura (kebbi State) and the vice-chairman, Hon Babajide Obanikoro (Lagos State), the lawmakers said that the National Assembly would ensure a robust implementation of the budget through effective oversight functions.

“Bypassing the Budget in December, the government has ensured that the budget returns to the January to December budget cycle to promote a seamless implementation exercise.

“We are confident that this achievement would usher in a new chapter in the relationship between the Executive and the Legislature that would be collaborative and mutual.

“We wish to put on record the timely signing into law of the 2020 budget by President Muhammadu Buhari is commendable and capable of building confidence and a healthy working relationship between the Executive and Legislature. We are hopeful that this newfound cooperation will be sustained throughout the life of this administration and beyond. It is, therefore, our hope and expectation that the National Assembly would play its critical role of oversight to promote transparency and accountability in the budget implementation process,” the statement read.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: