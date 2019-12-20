Young entrepreneur advises state govts to take agricultural sector serious

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The Founder of FarmKonnect, Azeez Oluwole Saheed has stressed the need for states to take the agricultural sector seriously.

He made the remark on Friday at the end of the year review/FarmKonnect CEOs dinner in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to him: “Socialisation is a very important thing for people to network, build their business network as well as strength of the business. I know that one of the things that can make that happen is food.”

Saheed who doubles as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company said that every state or nation that takes the agricultural sector and it’s commercial serious will succeed.

FarmKonnect is an Agribusiness company that seeks to enhance farming conditions and outputs of farmers by providing innovative services with a view to facilitating better operational conditions, equipment, as well as the effective distribution of farm produce, thereby improving food security and nutrition.

“Food is an agricultural business. So why don’t you bring food, agriculture and people together because every state, nations will succeed when they take the agricultural sector seriously and of course, take the commercial aspect of it serious. So let’s think of agriculture, commerce and let’s think of something bringing us together.” he said.

Saheed also spoke about smart agriculture and the need to embrace smart agriculture. He added different ways youth can tap into the idea and become successful.

“Smart agriculture is simply using technology. You see, the human will always make mistakes and errors. When it comes to Agriculture, you need machines that will take all your instruction, you need censors, you need to use drones, satellite, to monitor your farm to have accurate information of what’s happening on the field right in your room, you can have good information of what’s happening on the field and you can take any decision and of course, you can always protect your farm.”

“When we started, we were just 10 people with brand and everything. But now, currently, in the admin office, we have 35 people employed, fully paid.”

“The office is going to be employing forty people minimum, for data management, we will employ nothing less than 1,000 when we start operations fully. The full capacity is expected to be at the end of 2023.”

“Youth can tap into this idea the same way they tap into ATM, mobile phones, computers. Youth needs to open their eyes, learn and seek knowledge, use and execute everything they learnt,” he said.

