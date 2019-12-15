You can’t talk about 2023 except your house is in order, Plateau PDP told

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Plateau State have reminded that except they organize their house properly, forgive one another and work in unity, they should not be talking about victory in the 2023 general elections.

It would be recalled that the State Chapter of the Party has been in leadership crisis for over seven months but just got a reprieve about a week ago with the resignation of the embattled State Chairman, Hon. Damishi Sango.

The Acting Chairman, Hon. Amos Gombi has assured of doing his best to unite the members and forge ahead.

As a step towards reconciliation, the Youth wing of the Party under the auspices of Youth Parliament at the weekend organized a Get Together/Barbeque in Jos, bringing together stakeholders in the Party.

Giving a remark at the event, a public affairs analyst, Luka Pampe stated that the PDP cannot afford to take things for granted because unless the opposition parties genuinely solve their in-house wrangling it will be difficult to oust power from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, come 2023.

Speaking on the role of opposition in promoting and facilitating good governance, he noted, “Until you put your house together 2023 will come and passed within the slip of your fingers.

“PDP as the largest political Party in Africa had the opportunity of governance but because they were busy enjoying power they failed to realize its certain mistakes and the in-house fighting led to the loss of election in 2015.

“While PDP were busy messing up, different political parties came together and formed alliance which eventually became an opposition party. The opposition party used propaganda in various media platform to score a point.”

He added that for PDP to provide a viable opposition, members should be able to articulate and come with critical idea, “Mobilize the public to begin to understand policies and programmes of government in power. Disregard religious, ethnicity and exclusion of youths.”

Earlier, a PDP youth, Kefas Sumdi stressed the aim of the programme was to bring the people together and chart the new course of development in love, unity and forgiveness saying, “PDP is the bedrock of Plateau. All the development in Plateau was made by PDP. This is the healing point. We know what happened in 2015 and 2019 but we don’t know what would happen in 2023.”

Sumdi was optimistic that what led to the defeat of the Party in the past would not reoccur in 2023 and urged the youths to get actively involved in the political system to be able to make positive impacts.

Vanguard