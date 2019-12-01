Yaw, Alibaba, others set for All-Star Futball Season 5

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular on-air personality Steve Onu also known as Yaw has confirmed top musicians, comedians, and actors for All-Star Futball Season 5 scheduled to hold at the Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos Island on Sunday, December 1st, 2019.

The tournament which started in 2015 will consist of four teams and that include, Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea. The A-list entertainers will be representing the football clubs they support.

For Team Arsenal: SoundSultan, Bovi, Jaywon, Chinedu Ikedieze, African China and more. For Team Chelsea: Alex Ekubo, WofaiFada, Marvelous Benjy, Kcee, Humblesmith and more. For Team Manchester United: Solid Star, Frodd of BBNaija, OritseFemi, Tim Godfery, Lafup and more.

For Team Barcelona: Yomi Casual, DJ Neptune, Comedian Hyenana, Gbenro Ajibade, Pencil and more.

Aside from winning Gold Trophy, other outstanding players including Most Valuable Player, Best Goalkeeper, and Highest Goal Scorer will be rewarded at the event.

Vanguard