Breaking News
Translate

Yaw, Alibaba, others set for All-Star Futball Season 5

On 1:09 pmIn Entertainmentby

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular on-air personality Steve Onu also known as Yaw has confirmed top musicians, comedians, and actors for All-Star Futball Season 5 scheduled to hold at the Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos Island on Sunday, December 1st, 2019.

Per Mertesacker to assist Arsenal new coach, Ljungberg(Opens in a new browser tab)

The tournament which started in 2015 will consist of four teams and that include, Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea. The A-list entertainers will be representing the football clubs they support.

For Team Arsenal: SoundSultan, Bovi, Jaywon, Chinedu Ikedieze, African China and more. For Team Chelsea: Alex Ekubo, WofaiFada, Marvelous Benjy, Kcee, Humblesmith and more. For Team Manchester United: Solid Star, Frodd of BBNaija, OritseFemi, Tim Godfery, Lafup and more.

For Team Barcelona: Yomi Casual, DJ Neptune, Comedian Hyenana, Gbenro Ajibade, Pencil and more.

Mourinho ‘so happy’ at Tottenham, coy on Arsenal(Opens in a new browser tab)

Aside from winning Gold Trophy, other outstanding players including Most Valuable Player, Best Goalkeeper, and Highest Goal Scorer will be rewarded at the event.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!