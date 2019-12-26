Xmas: Kwara community congratulates Christians, prays for peace

Kindly Share This Story:

Kwara Youth Centre (KYC), an advisory body to Gov. Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, has congratulated Christians on Christmas and prayed for peace in the nation.

The Coordinator of the group, Mr Kayode Oyin-Zubair, expressed their felicitation in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Oyin-Zubair enjoined Christians to make reasons for Christmas celebration visible by expressing joy with happiness that comes in a modest way.

He called on all believers to look away from their worries and those other issues impeding the growth of the country urging them to focus on the birth of Christ as the reason for celebration at this season.

“Peace will fast track development in the nation and this will attract both local and international investors to establish businesses here.

“We have myriad of challenges contending with our peace as individuals and a nation.

“Away from these issues that are impeding our growth as a nation; we have a consolation in the birth of Jesus Christ,” he said.

NAN reports that the KYC is a community of young professionals from the state.

vanguard

