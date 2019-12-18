Kindly Share This Story:

By Ochuko Akuopha – Oleh

Youth wing of the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Worldwide, has called on President Mohammadu Buhari and the National leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC to work out modalities for the inauguration of the Dr. Pius Odubu and Olorogun Bernard Okumagba led Niger Delta Development Commission, the NDDC board.

President of the youth wing of the apex socio-cultural organization of the Urhobo nation, Comrade Anthony Ovie, in a statement, said it was time for the ethnic nationalities and the regional youth bodies step up on their voices to address critical issues of the region, “most importantly the unhealthy delay of the inauguration of NDDC board members screened by the Senate.

“I want to urge the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswil Akpabio, to use his good office to bring love, unity, peace, and development to the Niger Delta region.

“I also want to advise all leaders and stakeholders to rally round the leadership of the Deputy Senate President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who is now the APC leader in the South-South zone in order to speed up the development of the region”.

Calling on the Federal Government to carry Urhobo youths along in the scheme of things in the amnesty program, he lamented that the Urhobo Nation has been largely short-changed in the scheme of things.

He, however, appealed to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to help facilitate the inclusion of Urhobo youths in the Federal Amnesty program.

While rejoicing with Olorogun Bernard Okumagba on his appointment as Managing Director of the NDDC, he

assured all Urhobo sons and daughters of “a total reformation, peaceful coexistence, unity, socio-cultural and political development of Urhobo Nation”.

