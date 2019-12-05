Women storm court, protest half-naked over Sowore’s continued detention

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

A group of women, on Thursday, stormed the Federal High Court in Abuja to protest the continued detention of Pro-democracy activist and convener of RevolutionNow Protest, Omoyele Sowore.

The placard wielding elderly women took the protest a notch higher by removing their clothes after they were denied entry into the court premises by security operatives.

Sowore has been in detention since August 2 when he was arrested by the Department of State Service, DSS, for calling for a nationwide protest against perceived maladministration by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

He is answering to a seven-count treasonable felony charge alongside his alleged accomplice, Olawale Bakare (aka Mandate).

Allegations them included that they committed conspiracy, money laundering, cyber-stalking and insulted President Buhari.

