Woman who poisoned two-day-old grandchild reveals she did it out of poverty

The Forty-seven-year-old grandmother, Tope Akinola, who was recently arrested by the Ogun state police command for poisoning her two-day-old granddaughter in Ogun state has revealed that she did it out of poverty and not because she didn’t like the baby’s father.

She further revealed that she didn’t know it was against the law to kill the two-day-old granddaughter.

In an Interview with DAUD OLATUNJI, she said she committed the crime to avoid becoming a beggar in order to feed the new mother and her baby.

The grandmother tells that she’s a trader in Ogun state who sells provisions at Sagamu and her husband, Kassim Akinola, sells planks of wood. He goes to the forest to fall the trees for business.

She admitted giving the two-day-old sniper which led to her death.

In her words “When I discovered that my daughter was pregnant, I wanted it aborted but my pastor warned me not to do it so I had to wait for my daughter to deliver the baby before carrying out my plan.

“I gave the baby Sniper at the hospital after my daughter gave birth to her. She was living with me before she gave birth. My daughter’s husband and his family never showed up since she gave birth; they only came about two times while she was pregnant”

Responding to the alleged reports that she killed the granddaughter out of hatred for the baby’s father, the grandmother said she never knew the baby’s father until the day of her birth.

“I never set my eyes on her (Seun’s) partner until the day she gave birth. Only her mother came to meet me and that was after he got my daughter pregnant. I gave the baby the insecticide to drink because of my financial problems. I don’t have money to take care of the baby and her mother. I was even the one that gave her money when she was going to the clinic. I gave her money twice for medical bills and since I didn’t have money to give her again, I couldn’t be going to beg on the streets”

When asked how she feels about everything that happened said everything belongs to God and no human being can run faster than their destiny and she didn’t know it was wrong until after she killed the baby.

The incident according to the grandmother happened in a hospital at Sagamu and as the mother of the nursing mother, she was allowed to have access to both the baby and the mother.

she said “I regret my action. I want the government to help me. It never occurred to me that it was against the law”.

