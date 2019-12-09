VIDEO: Woman pushed out of wheelchair by man trying to steal it

This is the moment a man allegedly tried to steal a disabled woman’s wheelchair from her on a train.

The woman was sitting on the train in Phoenix, Arizona, when she was tipped out of her seat.

The woman tried to hold on, but was thrown onto the floor by the suspect. Other rail users intervened and following a manhunt, Austin Shurbutt, 26, was taken into custody.

He was seen running from the scene wearing reindeer slippers after witnesses intervened and retrieved the wheelchair last Friday.

READ ALSO: Four things you should do when one swallows poison

The incident took place as the train pulled into the station at 12th Street and Jefferson at around 3.40pm on Black Friday.

He was arrested a week later on Saturday after an appeal that was shared widely across social media.

He also had two outstanding warrants and faces charges of robbery, kidnapping and assault. (Metro UK)

Vanguard Nigeria News