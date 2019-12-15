Woman duped N1.2 million by social media lover

By Shina Abubakar

A young lady simply identified as Oluremi Lawal was allegedly duped the sum of N1.2 million by her online lover whom she met on Facebook.

Narrating her ordeal before Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara of an Osogbo Magistrate Court in Osun state, the lady said she met one Olamide Adegoke on the social media platform.

She added lately the guy had been proving to be caring and lovely when she suddenly received a call that he was involved in an accident.

According to her, Sobur Katayeyanjue, 23, who was arraigned before the court over fraud, called her that her Olamide needed for money for treatment and to settle the motorcycle owner.

She said Sobur pretended to be a Police Officer from Adigbe Police station in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

“Olamide has been someone I met online, and lately has been showing moves to be caring, and loving. not long ago, I received a call that he was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident and needed some money for his treatment and for settlement of a motorcycle accident.

“The person that called me happens to be Sobur the (defendant) who acted like he was a police officer from Adigbe station at Abeokuta, and claimed to have checked Olamide’s phone and found a number stored as ‘my love’ which is my number so he called me.”

Sobur, was docked before magistrate Ayilara on four counts bordering on pretence, fraud, stealing and conspiracy.

According to the charge, presented by the prosecutor, Idoko John, Sobur conspire with others, now at large sometimes in June, 2019 in Osogbo at about 10:am to commit the crime.

He added that the defendant, obtain the N1.2million with pure intention to defraud Oluremi, with pretence of using it for the treatment of a victim and settlement of a motorcycle accident, involving one Olamide Adegoke.

The offences committed contravene section 422, 419, 516 and 390(9) of the criminal code cap 34 voll II laws of Osun state of Nigeria, 2002.

He (Sobur) pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Counsel to the defendant, A. O Emmanuel, said that the defendant had been granted administrative bail at the police station in the case and sought leave of the court to allow him continue with the bail condition.

His application was, however, denied by the court, which ordered that he filed a formal application.

The court further ordered that the defendant be remanded in correctional facility till January 17, 2020 when the matter was to be heard.