Winlpg takes cooking gas campaign to schools in Lagos

The Women in LPG, Winlpg, Nigeria chapter, has, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, launched a Secondary Schools LPG Advocacy Campaign on cooking gas, themed: ‘#thinkglobalactlocal #howcanlpgmakemylagosbetter’.

The campaign is targeted at enlightening young people about LPG and showcasing LPG as critical fuel towards meeting Nigeria’s Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

These SDG Goals include Goal 3 (Good Health and Well Being), Goal 5 (Gender Equality), Goal 7 (Affordable Energy), Goal 9 (Industry Innovation and Infrastructure), as well as Goal 13 (ClimateAction).

Speaking at the Herbert Macaulay Girls Senior High School, the Coordinator of the Nigeria chapter, Joy Shaiyen, preached the benefits of LPG with the girls, particularly on access to clean energy, which is a gendered issue, as women are responsible for cooking in most cultures and need the benefits of LPG in terms of ease of use, time-saving, as well as improved health and environmental conditions.

She also reiterated the consequences of using fossil fuels like firewood, biomass and kerosene, which are not only harmful to health but contribute to more serious environmental and climate issues.

The young girls were enlightened on numerous other applications of LPG, which is yet to be used in Nigeria despite the abundance of the product in the country.

Also speaking at the school, Mr Dayo Adeshina, the Program Manager of the LPG Expansion Project from the office of the Vice President, shared with the girls on how LPG can be used to combat climate change, as it produces no black soot, curbs deforestation and is less harmful to the environment.

He added that LPG is an important economic tool for Nigeria, as it is underutilized in areas of cooking, mass transportation, agriculture and cooling.

Asiko Energy, an LPG technology company, conducted a live demonstration of an LPG powered indoor water heater at the school. In addition, locally produced Techno cylinders were also donated to the school.

The students, in their response to the campaign, asked the government to consider LPG for power generation, given the constraints associated with hydro-electric power generation from the Kainji Dam.

The campaign will continue throughout secondary schools in Lagos, with the highlight being an inter-school competition, which will challenge the students to come up with LPG powered innovations that can be beneficial to the state.

In addition, Winlpg, an international network and one of the initiatives of the World Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association, seeks to promote gender diversity in the LPG Industry

The #thinkglobalactlocalcampaign #howcanlpgmakemylagosbetter was sponsored by Ultimate Gas Limited, Gas to Health Initiative, Ibile Oil and Gas Corporation, Matrix Energy, Asiko Energy, with the support of the Lagos State Education Board (District IV) and the Staff and Students of Herbert Macaulay Girls Senior High School, Lagos.

Schneider Electric, NAPTIN conclude training for electricians, pursue gender inclusion Nigeria’s power management giant, Schneider Electric, in partnership with the National Power Training Institute, NAPTIN, and the French Development Agency, has concluded the second round of its training programme for electricians in Lagos. The second round of the training, which commenced on September 3, rounded off on Tuesday, November 26.

Schneider Electric and NAPTIN made it a commitment to promote gender diversity in their electrician-training program, and Engr. Ayoola Ramoni, who represented the Director-General of NAPTIN, Mr Ahmed Nagode, made a strong case for increased female participation in the next batch of trainees.

Explaining that the few ladies that turned up for the training exercise proved to be exceptional, he advocated for a deliberate strategy to increase women participation.

Further, Engr. Ramoni said: “Compared to the last batch, it is good we have registered an increase in the level of interests from women electricians, but that is still a far cry from the desired level.”

The electrician-training programme, co-sponsored by Schneider Electric, is open to all prospective electricians, beginners and installers, to either learn the profession or consolidate previous knowledge in key electrical installation subjects. Participants may register for the full course or specific modules.

The training is 70 per cent practical to complement classroom knowledge and expose participants to the right way to carry out installations. This is set to give a significant boost to a sector with limited local human and institutional capacities.

The first round of the training began in May and ended in August, this year.

Speaking with journalists at the graduation ceremony of the second batch, Mr Isaac Adeleke, the Training Project Coordinator for Schneider Electric, noted that the company does not stop at training only, but continues with a scheduled follow-up on those who have been trained.

Again, he added: “the quality of delivery is not in doubt. To ensure the application of global standards, Schneider Electric has up skilled NAPTIN trainers through extensive training in France and Nigeria. With the support of the French Development Agency, Schneider Electric also provided a fully equipped laboratory to reinforce technical training.”

On the requirements to register for the programme, he said: “There’s no barrier whatsoever. All it takes is the interest to acquire the needed skills. Whether graduate, undergraduate, or without any formal education; everyone, from beginners to those seeking to refresh their technical know-how, is welcome.

“The plan by Schneider Electric and its partners is to implement the program in three cities — Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt — with Lagos being the pilot city. The centres are set to train 360 Nigerians per year in an electrical installation across the country.

The training, which lasts for three months, covers solar power, cable routing, wire installation, energy management systems, metering system and several other topics.

