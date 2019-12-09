Herdsman: We need justice, wife of Ogun slain farmer cries out

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The family of the 35-year-old Segun Akinlade, who was allegedly killed by a herdsman, Muhammed Garba in Imala; an agrarian community in Abeokuta North local government area of Ogun State has appealed to the authority of the Nigeria Police and the Ogun State government to ensure that the alleged killer does not go scot-free.

According to the widow of the slain farmer, Mrs. Aduke Akinlade, life has not been the same since the death of her husband on December 1.

Mrs Akinlade said, she cannot forget her husband’s plan for the proper upbringing of their children, all of which have been dashed by his sudden death in the hand of the herdsman.

“The killing of my husband, [who she described as her ‘companion,’] was a devastating blow to her and the family”, she lamented.

Narrating how the sad event occurred, Mrs Akilande said; “trouble started when my husband got to his newly cleared farm and met the suspect (Garba) grazing his cattle there,

“In order to chase him away, he [my husband] used catapult to frighten him but the catapult stone hit the herdsman on the forehead.

“This infuriated the suspect who brought out cutlass to fight my husband who was also with a cutlass.

“Two of them used cutlass on each other resulting in the death of my husband, who was the breadwinner of our family.”

Also speaking with Vanguard correspondent, a leader in the community, Chief Adesoye Akinola said the death of Akinlade was another big loss to the community, saying that his death has caused depression to them.

“We are farmers in this community. Fulani herdsmen have deprived us of peace of mind. They trouble us and our farms daily, especially in a dry season like this.

“Government should assist us. The Fulani herdsmen should let us have peace of mind on our land. We don’t want them again on our land. They are threats to peace and security of lives and property,” Chief Akinola said.

He lamented the death of the farmer and called on the Ogun State government “to protect the people of the town from further attacks”.

“The Fulani have crossed their boundaries and we can’t condone their excesses anymore, there is a need for an urgent intervention of the government in the Fulani/herdsmen problems in this community.

“We would do all within our powers in communicating our plight to the government.”

A brother to the deceased, Adeniyi Akinlade who said there was fear of Fulani herdsmen everywhere in Imala, said, “I’m calling on our traditional rulers in Yorubaland that farmers no longer feel safe on their farms.

“We don’t want them (Fulani herdsmen) anymore.”

Spokesperson of the State command of the Nigeria Police, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the alleged killer will soon be charged to court.

