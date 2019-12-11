By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Authorities of the Building Materials International Market Association, BMIM, Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state has empowered no fewer than 50 disabled and less privileged persons across the state with cash and relief materials worth millions of naira.

The association also empowered some secondary school students from Ogidi, Ogbunike and Abatete communities

President-General of the association, Chief Jude Nwankwo who disclosed this during the official opening ceremony of Building Materials International Market Extension, Ogidi, said they were inspired to assist the disabled persons to attract God’s blessings.“According to Nwankwo, “God has blessed us and we intend putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged ones. We shall make it a yearly affair to keep attracting and spreading God’s blessings”.“

Nwankwo eulogized Governor Willie Obiano for restoring peace in the market, donating fire -fighting trucks to the market and providing more vehicles to security operatives to combat crime, saying,“We appreciate Akpokuodike for the 10 million naira project given to all the markets. Since your assumption of office as governor, both markets and Ndi Anambra have been enjoying peace and progress”.“

He pleaded with the state government to tar the BMIM-High Court road, adding, “We partner with government by the prompt payment of our IGR. We pray that the governor comes to our rescue by tarring this road which BMIM opened and developed to ameliorate traffic jam at Site junction”, said Nwankwo.“

In her Vote of thanks, Evang. Chinyere Chukwuka from Glorious Mercy Orphanage, Obosi who whose orphanage was one of the beneficiaries of the empowerment, prayed God to continue to bless the traders for remembering the needy.

Responding, Governor Willie Obiano, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, appealed to traders and businessmen in the state to establish manufacturing industries to create employment opportunities for our teeming unemployed youths in the state.

He said rather than keeping their huge sums of monies in the bank vaults where they would be lying idle, they should at least for the sake of the current high rate of unemployment, consider channeling their monies into productive ventures to also make profit for themselves.

Obiano who noted that if they put their monies into factory work, the monies would still remain theirs, but if they keep it in banks, they will remain idle, commended the leaders of the market for initiating and completing a standard edifice of that magnitude as an extension of the building materials international market at Ogidi and urged them to always pay their stallage levies to enable the government provide an enabling environment for them in the new market.

Immediate past President of Anambra Markets Amalgamated traders Association, AMATAS and incumbent legislator representing Orumba North/South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo appealed to the state government to give the traders tax free holidays to enable them recoup what they had spent in building the market.

Describing the market as the most organized, peaceful and one of his brain children during his tenure as the AMATAS president, Ezenwankwo urged them to remain peaceful and loyal to their leadership.

In his own speech, the Ogilisi Igbo and member of APGA Board of Trustees, charged the the building materials market union leadership to sustain the tempo of peace and tranquility in existence at the market, adding that they should pay their stallage levies as and when due so as to attract government attention in the market.

Highlights of the event include: celebration of mass by Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (Fr.Ebube Muonso) and the distribution of cash and relief materials to the privileged homes, schools and persons.

