Why we are honouring Okowa, Otuaro, Ibori tomorrow -Delta Traditional Rulers

Delta State traditional rulers have said they are honouring the state governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, his deputy, Kingsley Otuaro and former governor of the state Chief James Ibori, for their efforts in key areas of governance.

The monarchs commended the trio for what they described as excellent leadership they have provided in human capital development, peace building, infrastructure development, security and general harmony in the state.

This was made known in a statement by the Chairman Planning Committee, HRM Pere S.P. Luke, Kalanama V111, Pere of Akugbene Mien Kingdom, Vice Chairman, Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers.

Accordingly, the statement said the forum would be held under the distinguished chairmanship of a former Minister of Information, Prof Sam Oyovbaire.

The event is scheduled to hold tomorrow, December 19, 2019, at Asaba Event Centre at 11 am.

The chief host is HRM Obi Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor 11, the Obi of Owa Kingdom, Chairman Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers.

