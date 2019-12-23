Why police arrested House of Reps member, Shina Peller

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

A House of Representatives Member, representing Iseyin Federal Constituency, Oyo State and owner of Quilox Club, Hon. Shina Peller alongside five thugs have been arrested by the Lagos State police command for invading Maroko Police Station.

Shina Peller was arrested a day after the DPO Maroko had a dialogue with him on 22nd December at about 9am on the need to ensure that his clients visiting his club do not block the major road to mitigate the undue hardship the obstruction is causing to other road user.

It was learned that on Sunday at about 9 am traffic control, Police officers along Ozumba Mbadiwe Way, Victoria Island, sent a traffic report to Maroko Police Station that the entire road leading to the toll gate is blocked as a result of indiscriminate parking on the major road by customers of Quilox Club, 183 Ozumba Mbadiwe Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Club owner, Hon Shina Peller, was approached by the DPO Maroko on the need to ensure that customers to his club do not block the major road to mitigate the undue hardship the obstruction is causing to other road users.

Police eventually cleared the traffic and the honourable member promised to keep the road free of traffic.

On Monday 23rd December 2019 at about 8.30 am, according to report, traffic was observed to have built up on the road again.

Police traced the cause to the Club just as the last incidence. The club activities mostly last up to 9am from night ― affecting the free flow of traffic in the area.

It was gathered that the situation was so bad that commuters have to resort to trekking.

Police team from Maroko Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, mobilised to the street and after much efforts, got the traffic flowing again.

Three vehicles parked on the major highway by some customers of the club, which actually caused the obstruction, were removed to the Station.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson Lagos State police command, DSP Bala Elkana said Shina Peller mobilised over 50 thugs around 11am and invaded the Police Station to forcibly move the vehicles away.

The Police Officers on duty at the station sent a distress message to the Headquarters calling for reinforcement. Police teams from neighbouring Divisions and Area J Command, led by the Area Commander were deployed to reinforce the Station.

“The House of Reps Member and five thugs were arrested while others scaled through the fence and escaped,” Elkana confirmed.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State’s Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for further investigation.

The suspects will be charged to Court while owners of clubhouses in Lagos State were warned to provide parking spaces for their customers within their premises to stop indiscriminate parking on the road.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

