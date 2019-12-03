Why Nigerians should have hope in this present administration ― Lagos Archbishop

… Despite the odds, we should learn to celebrate, it’s biblical – Most Rev. Ladigbolu

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The need for Nigerians to have hope in God in this present administration was reaffirmed by the Archbishop of Lagos, Methodist Church of Nigeria, MCN, Diocese of Lagos, Most Rev. Isaac Olawuyi.

Dr Olawuyi who marked his 60th birthday held recently at the Wesley Cathedral, Olowogbowo, Lagos, noted that Nigeria current state was evident that God was taking her to the promised land.

His words: “When people asked me to advise Nigerians over what is happening in the country. I tell them that there is hope. This is because God owns Nigeria. And I am not afraid and nobody should be afraid because God will pilot Nigeria to the promised land.

“On the leadership of the country, my advice is that we should continue to pray to God to make them do the right thing. However, as a people, we should be firm in our hope that God will never abandon his people.” Dr Olawuyi stated.

Speaking on his life at sixty, the Archbishop of Lagos, MCN, said he felt grateful to God having people come to celebrate with him. “I feel great seeing people come to celebrate me and I am grateful to Christ who has done it in my life.

“On this day, my wishes is that the church of God should continue to grow. And I pray people will know Jesus Christ because as the only source of life and joy. Life is measured by house or material possessions because it is a gift of God.” He said.

At the event that had in attendance, the former governor of Oyo state, Mr Alao Akala; the Archbishop of Enugu, MCN, Most Rev. Christopher Ede, prominent traditional rulers from Oyo and Lagos states, families and well-wishers among others, the retired Archbishop of Ilesan and Oyo, Most Rev. Ayo Ayo Ladigbolu in his sermon titled, “The essence of celebration,” said contrary to the opinion of people against partying, that God loves partying, provided it was not an Owanbe,

According to the Octogenarian, “We have a wrong notion of God as a killer of joy. God of the Bible loves party not Owanbe. And because he loves celebration, he made it a part of the people way of life. So pastors encourage our people to relax and enjoy God.”

Pa Ladigbolu who admonished the celebrant, Rev. Olawiyi to constantly rely on God for direction, called on him to always have three important looks at life – a backward look; an inward look; and a forward look, including an awkward look that entailed appreciating the magnificence of God.

Reiterating that there was respite for Nigeria, the elder Clergyman explained that, “There is a respite for Nigeria because God is on the throne. And so people should not relent in their prayers for God intervention.

“Even if people feel that they are going through pains and harrowing times, remember God is still in control. And once upon a time, things were much harder for Nigeria, but God intervened.”

