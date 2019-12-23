Why military is slow in rescuing Leah Sharibu, aide works, DHQ explains

Kindly Share This Story:

*Says no Nigerian territory under Boko Haram, ISWAP’s control

By Joseph Erunke

THE Defence Headquarters, Monday, explained that the need not to put the lives of Leah Sharibu and the eight aide workers who are in Boko Haram’s enclaves in danger had been the reason for the slow pace of their rescue.

This came as it insisted that the military had successfully decimated the terrorists and pushed the remnants to the border island of Tumbu, saying contrary to some claims, no territory of the country was under the terrorists’ control.

The acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, addressing the media, Monday, on the Defence Headquarters’ coordinated joint operations in some areas of the country, said the military was being careful not to harm the captives, a development he explained, was delaying the rescue efforts.

Brigadier General Nwachukwu also explained that the reason for continued abduction of some persons by the terrorists, was money, saying they carry out the act in order to raise money to finance their illicit acts.

Recall that the Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum had, a few days ago, raised alarm on the new spate of attacks in the state by Boko Haram terrorists.

The governor, who decried the development, reportedly claimed that some areas of the state were in control of the terrorists given that they attack the areas unhindered.

But Nwachukwu countered him, saying the terrorists had been decimated and pushed back to the border island between Nigeria and neighbouring countries of Chad and Niger.

He said: “Boko Haram is not holding any inch of our territory. They have been pushed down to the island between Nigeria and neighbouring Chad and Cameroon and that is where they come from to attack soft targets.

“The insurgents have been decimated and decapacitated.”

He said the military had intensified efforts to rescue abducted humanitarian workers. He, however, said cautions must be exercised to avoid the captives been killed by terrorists.

“Abductions are one of the tactics used by terrorists all over the world to raise fund. The troops have to trade carefully because any wrong move could lead to the annihilation of the captives. So it is a complex situation which we must be careful”, he said.

Nwachukwu assured Nigerians of safety during the yuletide season.

He said, “You are very much aware that as the year draws to an end, historical antecedents of ember months and the yuletide indicate that unscrupulous and criminal elements within the society may take advantage of the festive season to perpetrate criminal and atrocious activities.

“The Armed Forces and security agencies are not oblivious of public apprehension about these tendencies. Therefore in this regard, it becomes necessary to reassure the public that the Armed Forces and security agencies are working assiduously towards making the yuletide a safe and secured season.”

According to him,” tremendous results have been recorded across all geopolitical zones in the ongoing joint internal security operations in the last three months.”

Speaking on the special operation, tagged, “Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara State, he said, “The gallant troops have, within the last three months neutralized several bandits in fierce combats and arrested 389 others.”

” The rampant cases of kidnapping have been significantly reduced with 1,048 kidnapped victims rescued and 48 suspected kidnapers arrested,” he added.

On the Benue State operation, the Defence spokesman, said: “Operation Whirl Stroke in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba conducted over 32 offensive operations against the infiltrating armed herdsmen, armed militia gangs and suspected kidnapping camps. The undaunted troops destroyed 82 kidnappers’ makeshift camps, arrested over 266 bandits, one illegal arms manufacturer and three gun-running kingpins.”

“Between September and November 2019, troops of Operation Safe Haven arrested 779 suspected cultists, 10 kidnappers and 23 armed robbers,” he said of the special operation in Plateau State.

He spoke of other special operations: “Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) troops in a series of encounters arrested 12 suspected bandits and rescued three kidnap victims. The troops also recovered seven AK 47 rifles, four locally made guns and nine cartridges.

‘In the period under review, Operation Delta Safe averted 64 attempted infractions on Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) Pipelines. Troops of OPDS also arrested 27 suspected militants/pirates. Nine (9) AK 47 rifles were recovered with 755 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

“OPDS also embarked on rigorous anti-kidnapping operations, resulting in the rescue of over 43 victims, while 4 kidnappers were arrested. Troops of OPDS arrested 41 suspected smugglers and 11 boats conveying about 2,130 bags of 50kg rice suspected to have been smuggled into the country from one of our neighbouring countries. ”

