Why it’s necessary to go cashless on Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge toll ― LCC

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Management of the Lekki Concession Company, LCC, has introduced various system of payment for the proposed cashless toll policy on Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge to commence January 1st, 2020.

Recall that LCC a few weeks ago announced plans to go cashless on the bridge.

Speaking at a media parley, weekend, LCC Managing Director, Mr. Yomi Omomuwasan,

explained that the aim was to reduce traffic congestion as well as travel time occasioned by payment of toll with cash.

He added that raw cash would not be a legal tender as toll with effect from the above-stated date.

According to him, ‘It is imperative to begin the cashless policy to ensure effective traffic management and reduce congestion around the toll plaza. The means to be used for payment from January 1st, 2020 include eTAG, prepaid cards, contactless cards and payment vouchers.

“In order to enhance efficiency on the road and in traffic management, come January 1, our plan is to operate a cashless system, particularly on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

“This means that unlike what we have now that some pay through their device and some pay through cash, we will be having various system of paying apart from cash to go through the bridge.

“We have launched the LCC mobile app that can be used to register to get the e-TAG, to top-up account without coming to any of our offices, to pay if you do not want to use the card or the voucher or other means of payment and to speak with the customer care services,” he said.

The LCC boss added that for its customers who were not aware of the cashless policy, the company had devised a means whereby the road users could get the pre-loaded card which is ready to use as it had been activated.

According to Omomuwasan, “The aim of LCC is to achieve part of the quality trust of the state government. Sanwo-Olu administration is all about THEMES, which traffic management is a part and we are here to ensure that it is brought to bear for the road users.

“The road users are therefore advised to visit any of our customer service centres to obtain toll devices, prepaid cards or payment vouchers for passages at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza.

“LCC has upgraded its registered users into its newly installed system. One device of payment would be used for the two facilities.”

