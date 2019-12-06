Why I was attacked in National Assembly premises ― Hadiza Usman

Nigerian Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan has been petitioned by the managing director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman over what she described as a physical attack on her by some suspected hoodlums.

The NPA boss narrated in the petition she was physically attacked and threatened by hoodlums allegedly sponsored by Wells Ogunboh of Messrs Ocean Maritime Solutions Limited (OMSL).

Usman said the hoodlums were shouting at her she is trying to take away food away from them and their boss, Captain Okunbo, and that they will find me and destroy me

Mrs Usman stated this in a three-page petition dated December 4 and titled “Petition Against Unruly Behaviour, Physical Attack and Threat in the NASS chambers by hoodlums sponsored by Wells Ogunboh of Messrs Ocean Maritime Solutions Limited (OMSL),”

According to the NPA’s boss account of the incident, the hoodlums allegedly attacked her as she was exiting an investigative hearing after being invited by the Senate.

The hearing was centred on the activities of OMSL and other security agencies at the Safe Anchorage area in Lagos at the Senate building on Tuesday, December 3.

“As I walk out of the meeting room, I was ambushed at the exit door by hoodlums shouting and pushing their way toward me trying to gain close access to my person to physically attack me raining curses at me that I was taking food away from them and their boss, Captain Okunbo, that they will find me and destroy me, that I will never get away with this act.”

She noted that if not for the timely intervention of the security agents and others around, the story might have been a different one.

Usman said security agents “had to push me back into the meeting room where I was ushered away to Senator Danjuma Goje’s office where I waited hoping for the hoodlums to disperse Usman”.

“To think that hoodlums will be sponsored by people and allowed access to National Assembly premises to intimidate and humiliate government officials who have been invited by virtue of their offices as representatives of the federal government for me is the height of impunity and disrespect,” she stated.

Usman urged the Senate President, Lawan to investigate the incident and ensure the culprit are brought to justice.

