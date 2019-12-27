Why FG cannot secure release of El-Zakzaky ― Malami

Kindly Share This Story:

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has revealed that there is no way the federal government can secure the release of Ibraheem El-Zakzaky from custody since he is being prosecuted under state law.

Following the release of RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore and former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, who was arrested some four years ago, many have expected that the Islamic Movement in Nigeria leader, el-Zakzaky, would be the next to be released, but the AGF has revealed that the FG has no capacity to make that happen.

Malami’s spokesperson, Umar Gwandu, said: “In determining the authority responsible for compliance with a court order with particular reference to bail, one must be guided by the law under which the accused person is charged and granted bail,” Malami was quoted to have said.

“On one hand, where the accused is charged under a state law, the order of the court granting bail for an accused person bail is targeted at the state authorities for compliance.

“On the other hand, where charges are framed under federal offences, the order granting bail is targeted at the federal authorities for compliance.”

