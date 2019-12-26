‘Why Akugbene mein kingdom is holding praise worship’

Kindly Share This Story:

Akugbene Christian Fellowship, ACF, in conjunction with Akugbene Mein Kingdom, would hold its annual praise worship titled: Akugbene Mein Kingdom for Christ.

A statement by the organiser said the event is being convened to thank God for the outgoing year and as well commit the New Year into his hands.

The forum which would hold on December 30 at the Palace of His Royal Majesty, Pere S.P Luke, Kalanama VIII, in Akugbene, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, would have Rev S.U Duke as Guest Speaker while the ACF mass choir would lead in praises.

The statement further said two gospel ministers, Money Jacob and Lady Aka Enabrasin would be performing at this year’s event titled: God Is Able:Kingdom Praise Day.

The traditional ruler of Akugbene Mein Kingdom, Pere S.P Luke, Kalanama VIII would be the chief host.

