…Declares pet Project on child support open

…. Calls president, Governors wives, NGO’s, Individuals for partnership

By VICTOR ARJIROMANUS

Sterling bank best student in literacy and numeracy award recipient several other awards, and newly crowned Little Miss Nigeria international, QueenToluwanimi Omole has vowed to support Child right advocacy to reduce the soaring rate of child abuse in Nigeria.

The outspoken and elegant child category beauty queen, from Osun state was recently crowmed as the little Miss Nigeria international, after a keenly contested beauty pageantry against contestants from other states of Nigeria on Dec 14, 2019 in Ikeja, Lagos.

Addressing the Press, Miss. Toluwanimi said she is set to take the bold step in ensuring that her message of child right advocacy is spread within and outside the shores of Nigeria, this she would do through her pet project ‘Toluwanimi Omole child right advocacy’

She said; ‘my vision is to ensure that the child right act is enjoyed by every child regardless of their gender, race and societal status’

“I am aware that out of 36 states of the federation, only 24 states have passed the child right act in their various states, and there are still parts of this great country affected by social vices such as child abuse, molestation, early girls marriage , child trafficking e.t.c; despite the effort of government, reputable NGO’s and other well-meaning Nigerians rights to curb this problems, I won’t be deterred from giving my support”

“I will ensure that the child right act is emphasized everywhere I will visit both national and international communities, and tour the 12 states that are yet to pass the child right act in Nigeria for the period of one year of my reign as ‘LITTLE MISS NIGERIA INTERNATIONAL’.

“I am set to partner with the House of Assembly, wife of the Nigerian president, forum of Nigerian governors’ wives, Federal Ministry of women Affairs, Security Agencies and Reputable N.G.O.s, and to this effect, I, with the support of Little Miss Nigeria Project, Management and staff of Delphi International School, family and friends have initiated a campaign focused on Child Rights advocacy which will be a beacon of hope to the less privileged children in Nigeria in particular and around the globe in general”

Miss Toluwanimi, also described as beauty and brainy was born in Lagos on the 1st of October 2010 into the family of Mr. and Mrs. Oluwaseun Omole from Ilesha West Local Government Area of Osun State, Nigeria. She has a track record of outstanding academic excellence which has positioned her as representative of Delphi International School to all Debating and Quiz Competitions.

She won numerous Academic Awards which include: Sterling Bank award for best student in Literacy and Numeracy, Maths Wizkid Award, Most Audible Orator during an Interschool Debate Competition powered by the Voice of the Voiceless Initiative where she led Delphi International School to victory , spelling bee competition in her category at Delphi International School and also represents her school on Kody And The Kids Radio show on Wazobia FM.

Toluwanimi also holds certification in Robotics programming from Wings Academy, a training outfit of Pistis Foundation.

