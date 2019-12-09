When the Obi of Issele-Uku Kingdom visited Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory was recently set agog with the presence of His Royal Majesty, Obi of IsseleUku kingdom, Obi Agbogidi Nduka,Mnse, who is on a working visit to Abuja the seat of power. The 3-day reception started from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport where the young and amiable king, accompanied by some eminent members of his cabinet, alighted from the aircraft and was royally received by elders from Issele-Uku and a group of young and energetic dancers, dancing to the rhythm of a traditional music, specially designed for queens and kings of the ancient Benin Empire.

READ ALSO:

The next day, the highly revered monarch started his day with a courtesy visit to the Director General, National Council for Arts and Council, Otunba Segun Runsewe, OON. The duo after a long and fruitful deliberation, agreed to chart a new way forward for the development of culture in Issele-Uku and other parts of Nigeria.

During the deliberation, the young traditional ruler who described his host as one of the custodian of culture in Nigeria, said his zeal to meet the Director General started when he found out that the Director General had in the past, during his tenure as the Director General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, supported the people of Issele-Uku kingdom during their much revered ”Inne” festival.

The Obi said his main reasons for coming on the courtesy visit was to ask the Director General to review, revisit, renew, revive, improve and strengthens that relationship that had existed between his Issele-Uku kingdom and the National Council for Arts and Culture.

The Director General, in his response, told the monarch that”the National Council for Arts and Culture will support the people of Issele-Uku, support their Inne festival, give them an overwhelming support and make the Inne festival one of the festivals on the national calendar.”

The Obi, through one of the members of his cabinet, a lecturer in University of Benin, Prof Nwabah, gave chronologically, the history of Issele-Uku kingdom.

The King commended the Director General and his government establishment for the giant strides they had made over the years to bring about innovations in the nation’s cultural and artistic focus.

The King was formally received at the prestigious International Conference Center, Abuja – organized byAbuja Branch of Issele-Uku Development Union.

The special guest of honor was Otunba Segun Runsewe.