When Abubakar Sanni Bello met Bill Gates, Aliko Dangote

By Juliet Ebirim

If there’s anyone who believes that ideas grow better when transplanted into another mind, than the one where they sprang up, it is the present governor of Niger state. Due to his passion and commitment to the well-being of his people, Alhaji Abubakar Sanni Bello has been at the forefront of attracting direct investment and business partnerships to boost employment and social infrastructure in the state.

Last week, Sanni Bello, accompanied by his Commissioner for Commerce and Investment, Dr. Mustapha Jibril attended the just concluded High-level Roundtable Conference on Primary Healthcare and Human Capital Development jointly organized by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) and the Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF), held in Seattle, Washington.

People n Places gathered that collaborations and partnerships were further strengthened with key stakeholders, in developing strategic network towards the attainment of a coordinated development agenda.

Indeed, the Niger state helmsman agrees with Isaac Newton when he said “If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” Sanni Bello also privately met with Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote, where they discussed ways of strengthening investment relationships, so as to attract more support for the poor in the state.

VANGUARD