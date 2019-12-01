Breaking News
Translate

When Abubakar Sanni Bello met Bill Gates, Aliko Dangote

On 6:34 pmIn Entertainment, Newsby
Aliko Dangote
Alhaji Sanni Bello flanked by Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote

By Juliet Ebirim

If there’s anyone who believes that ideas grow better when transplanted into another mind, than the one where they sprang up, it is the present governor of Niger state. Due to his passion and commitment to the well-being of his people, Alhaji Abubakar Sanni Bello has been at the forefront of attracting direct investment and business partnerships to boost employment and social infrastructure in the state.

READ ALSO; Stop chasing vanity, withdraw the Hate speech bill now, Olanipekun tells NASS

Last week, Sanni Bello, accompanied by his Commissioner for Commerce and Investment, Dr. Mustapha Jibril attended the just concluded High-level Roundtable Conference on Primary Healthcare and Human Capital Development jointly organized by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) and the Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF), held in Seattle, Washington.

People n Places gathered that collaborations and partnerships were further strengthened with key stakeholders, in developing strategic network towards the attainment of a coordinated development agenda.

Indeed, the Niger state helmsman agrees with Isaac Newton when he said “If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” Sanni Bello also privately met with Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote, where they discussed ways of strengthening investment relationships, so as to attract more support for the poor in the state.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!