What you need to know about new AMCON chairman, Adamu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday appointed Edward Lamatek Adamu as the new chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), the Corporation that acts as a buyer of banks for the Nigerian government through the acquisition of Non-Performing Loans (NPL).

He replaced Barr. Muiz Banire who has been at the helm of AMCON since October 2018.

Not much is known about the Gombe State-born banker. But with his extensive experience in the financial sector, he is expected to provide the Midas touch in running the affairs of a Corporation that has been plagued by crises and uncertainties in the few last years.

.- Adamu is a quantity surveyor by profession and graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.



– Until his latest appointment, Adamu was the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He was appointed by President Buhari in February last year. He had also served as Director of Human Resources, Director of Strategy Management Department and Head of Projects Planning and Implementation Division in his 27 years stint at the apex bank. He was employed by the bank in 1992.



– The new AMCON chairman is also a business consultant and leadership strategist.