What I am bringing differently to UNIBEN — New VC

THE new Vice Chancellor of University of Benin, UNIBEN, Professor (Mrs) Lilian Salami, has said she will breath a new lease of life into the institution with a seven point agenda to make the university the best in the country and compete with world class universities.

Speaking shortly after taking over from her predecessor, Professor Faraday Orunmwese, she said the focus of her administration would be increase in funding and sustainable initiatives, develop environmental value and ethical orientation.

She also promised to ensure quality academic programme, enhance staff and students’ welfare and security, and expansion and enhancement of physical structural development.

Salami, who is the 10th substantive Vice Chancellor of the university, said her administration would also ensure training and retraining of staff.

She said: “We are as good as the quality of the students that we produce. Today, I firmly declare to you that I stand here to serve our diverse student community and welcome everyone who strives for positive. The reality is that today, we are seeing fewer examples of fledging students come out of our great institution. Now is the time to be true to and reflect ourselves.

“In today’s global economy and age of digital disruption, University of Benin has no choice other than becoming an environment that fosters a culture of research, learning, creativity and innovation so that our students can attain greater heights of achievement and exemplary citizens in the global economy. Let’s take a moment to dream of the world of possibilities.

“Both deserving staff and students will be meritoriously recognised, while equitable sanction will be given to those erring.”

On staff and students welfare and security, Professor Salami said, “My administration holds these as essential ingredients to sustainable learning. This administration will ensure that staff receive their entitlements as at when due. ”

A mechanism will be put in place to ensure that assessment and promotion matters are announced in a timely fashion. The security unit will be repositioned with improved process management and state of the art technology to keep the university safe all time. Channels to safely and anonymously report of all matters that impede learning and safety will be activated. A hotline will be made available to the reach the Vice Chancellor.”

