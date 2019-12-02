What I am bringing differently to UNIBEN ― Vice-Chancellor

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

The new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Professor Lilian Salami yesterday said she would breathe a new lease of life into the institution with a seven-point agenda to make the University the best in the country and compete with world-class universities.

Speaking shortly after taking over from her predecessor, Professor Faraday Orunmwese, she said the focus of her administration would be increase in funding and sustainable initiatives, develop environmental value and ethical orientation, ensure quality academic programme, enhance staff and students’ welfare and security, expansion and enhancement of physical structural development and management, increase in human capital development and management and community impact initiatives.

Salami who is the 10th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Uniben said her administration would also ensure retraining of staff who constitutes themselves to clog in the wheel of progress of the institution adding a hotline would be opened to the students to reach directly on issues affecting them.

She said: “We are as good as the quality of the students that we produce. Today, I firmly declare to you that I stand here to serve our diverse student community and welcome everyone who strives for positive.

The reality is that today, we are seeing fewer examples of fledging students come out of our great institution. Now is the time to be true to and reflect ourselves.

“In today’s global economy and age of digital disruption, UNIBEN has no choice other than becoming an environment that fosters a culture of research, learning, creativity and innovation so that our students can attain greater heights of achievement and exemplary citizens in the global economy. Let’s take a moment to dream of the world of possibilities.

“Both deserving staff and students will be meritoriously recognised, while equitable sanction will be given to those erring.”

On staff and students welfare and security, Professor Salami said “My administration holds these as essential ingredients to sustainable learning.

This administration will ensure that staff receive their entitlements as at when due. A mechanism will be out in place to ensure that assessment and promotion matters are announced in a timely fashion.

The security unit will be repositioned with improved process management and state of the art technology to keep the university safe all the time.

Channels to safely and anonymously report all matters that impede learning and safety will be activated. A hotline will be made available to the reach the Vice-Chancellor”

Vanguard News