What Apostle Suleman said about Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke

By David O Royal

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries, while reacting to the death of the Reinhard Bonnke on Saturday, narrated how the late evangelist impacted his life.

He wrote on twitter “You affected me so much with your radical passion for evangelism..you finished your assignment and in your lifetime handed over to your successor..rest in peace EVANGELIST REINHARD BONNKE..may we also finish well..goodnight sir”

You would recall that Vanguard had reported that the German evangelist died in the early hours of Saturday while in the company of his family members.

