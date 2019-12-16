We’re committed to local rice production in Nigeria — Olam

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to improve the value chain in the country in the area of agriculture, Country Head, Olam, Mr Mukul Mathur has reiterated the company’s commitment to engage in a local production of rice in Nigeria.

He disclosed during the end of the year party to celebrate the workers as well as recount achievements made by the company in the past 30 years of existence in Nigeria.

Mathur in his address admitted the enormous challenges facing agriculture and food production in Nigeria and disclosed that the company is prepared to break the huge gap in the food chain and promote food self-sufficiency in Nigeria especially in the production of rice.

“In the past, it has been rice importation but we want to change the narration by encouraging local production and ensuring that the country becomes self-sufficient and food secure.

“There is a sense of responsibility in the organization and we have tried to keep the value of the country. We have the responsibility to make food sufficient in the country. Our customers and consumers are our success story and it is important that we recognize them.

“It is also important to understand the systematic chain of food in the agriculture sector. Agriculture is expected to serve as the employment chain for the country but it is most unfortunate that we are having challenges. It is time to change the narrative and recognize its value as a survival mechanism for the country.

“As we hope for the future, there is a need for us to produce more products for the development and growth of the country”, he said.

On climate change, Muthar urged Nigerians to be conscious and responsible to all the issues so as to impact the environment positively. “As we charge the future for a huge change, there is a need to change the way we work and embrace a policy that makes our business better.

“Ability to conform to the persistence needs of Nigerians has been the company’s driving force. We saw, there was a need to explore all the avenues that would make food available to Nigerians and we have continued to use those channels.

“On workers and management relations, there are relentless efforts by the company to recognize and appreciate hard work and ensure that workers’ priorities are enhanced.

“As we reflect on our past and we look forward to growth, we want to ensure that Nigeria’s food system through agriculture is sustained. As players in the industry, it is our responsibility to bring positive change to the country and be ready for the future”, he said.

In his opening remarks, the general manager, employee relations, Olam, Mr. Earnest Esada, noted that since the existence of the company since 1989, it has been able to surmount challenges faced from all quarters adding that, the company has also relish on customers’ good relations for 30 years.

“During our 25 years anniversary, we celebrated our employees who have been with us since 10, 15 and 25 years. It has been a wonderful journey because of the growth the company has enjoyed which helped in the expansion of the company to other countries of the world.

“It started in a small village in Adamawa state, Nigeria with staff strength of 100, grow in Nigeria and now spread to the international communities. Today, the staff strength is more than 11,000 both direct and indirect employees.

“We have covered about 66 countries of the world and we are hoping that in the next 30 years the company will have reached more than 120 countries”, he said.

While calling on the workers to braze up in the coming year, Esada said, “Having reached this stage, we still have some challenges. We have to work as a team, tolerate each other for success. Furthermore, the challenges of today are high; the way we were doing business years ago is not the same now.

“There is no gainsaying that today’s technology must be embraced so as to continue to contribute to the goals of the nation. Inclusiveness is crucial and we must be trained to become one big family that is bringing food to be the table of Nigerians.

“As game-changers, 70 per cent of our training must be within us. We must move with the development of today and move with the trend so as not to blame ourselves”, he urged.

