We’ll empower jobless youths in Nigeria – SPAC Nation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru



SPAC Nation, the renowned London based Pentecostal Church led by a Nigerian, Rev. Dapo Adegboyega has declared that the church would never lose focus in its crusade aimed at rebuilding and nurturing the youths in that community and later proceed to empower jobless youths in Africa particularly Nigeria.

This was contained in a press statement issued and signed by Rev. Adegboyega, who doubles as the Chairman, Board of Trustees of SPAC Nation and forwarded to newsmen.

The chairman described as unfortunate the propaganda and campaign of calumny being continually sponsored by a group of disgruntled members who were eased out for acts of indiscipline and further given a voice by some univestigated claims presented as truth.

Rev. Adegboyega further disclosed that a panel of enquiry has been set up to look into allegations levelled against some pastors of the Church and assured that its outcome would be made known to the public.

Expatiating on the activities of SPAC nation, he said: “the work of this organisation and evidence-based success in tackling youth violence, drugs

and crime has been applauded as the most successful of all time by the Violent Crime Reduction Unit of the Metropolitan Police as well as top government officials.”

“In fact, this has also been highly commended and reported on by many major news media including the respectable BBC who voluntarily launched a 3-part documentary in April 2019 titled: ‘Escaping gang: Death, Jail or Redemption’ showcasing their works. This also includes the recent Sky news coverage of what they referred to as safe houses.”

“The BBC like several other stations and individual journalists were given unhindered and uncensored access into their operations and activities for several weeks of the filming of the documentary in 2018.”

“Further to this, several leaders in this organisation have been invited as guests on various BBC programmes such as the breakfast show of Victoria Derbyshire, BBC World, BBC Africa and several BBC Radio programmes.”

“This faith-based organisation has reconciled violent rival gangs, brought together feuding opponents, rescued innocent youths from the grips of drug barons, paid for their release and kept them safe.”

“With multiple pieces of evidence on video! It is an organisation that has a weekly service attendance of over 2,000 young people including parents and they stream every one of their services live on virtually all social media platforms.”

“In 2019 alone, the organisation has seen well over 63 knives voluntarily surrendered at their services and then handed over to the police. Thus, if it costs the UK Government and taxpayer £3.2million to investigate 1 homicide according to official figures, the organisation has saved the UK Government £201.6million this year alone. And yet, has never received any funding or grant from the government or any institution.

“Recently it was reported by BBC News that “Three men stabbed to death in London in 12 hours. We have found that at least 2 of these victims were invited to SPAC Nation and had visited wanting to seek for a change.”

“These are the type of lives we encounter daily and the lives we are determined to save. Our passion and desire has helped and saved many and we strongly disagree with the smear campaign imposed against SPAC Nation.”

“This is a short brief of the organisation that BBC Panorama producers have decided to bring down at all cost by listening to a handful of former and non-former members; who were either reprimanded for sharp and unacceptable behaviour, disciplined or excommunicated for various unethical activities.”

“The Board of Trustee was not contacted nor the leadership, rather, they decided to write to perceived or assumed

leaders of the organisation making every attempt to link their private and business lives and dealings to the operations of the organisation.”

“The Board of Trustee and the leadership have intercepted a couple of the letters,

”

“We have consistently maintained an open door policy and have also reiterated the fact that we will be willing to look into any credible allegation and bring anyone culpable to appropriate disciplinary measures.”

“We have a complaints procedure that is easily accessible but unfortunately, none of the allegations being peddled has been reported! Even at that, we are still willing to look into it should any credible evidence be brought forward.”

“We are an organisation of over 2,000 passionate followers in London with several other thousands outside of the UK. We have deliberately held back our people from responding to the various online smear campaign as there’s even a number of these mischief-makers making daily online videos portraying different members and leaders of the church in a certain way.”

“Unfortunately, on this occasion, the BBC has acted in a very irresponsible manner by speaking to 5 people and taking their report over the report of over 1,000 others.”

“On the probability of balance, we believe the individuals accused should have been given a fair chance of responding to any allegations against them with the names of the accuser so that at least a couple of things can be ascertained such as; are they former members or not?”

“The other party also needs to give his fair account of whatever transaction or relationship they had.”

The BBC has been a very positive force in the fight against knife crime and drugs as we even have members who watched the BBC documentary about SPAC Nation from the prison over 2 years ago and joined the organisation on their release and have since been living a crime-free life.”

“We believe in honest reporting, we believe in investigative journalism, but above all, we believe in justice and fairness. There must be an opportunity for the allegations to be properly defended, rebuffed or admitted by allowing the parties involved to know their identities and then can they proceed to give their own side of the story,” he stressed.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: