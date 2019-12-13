We supported Oshiomole to save APC from collapse

By Shina Abubakar

The All Progressives Congress, APC’s chairman in Osun State, Prince Adegboyega Famodun has revealed that the decision of forum of APC state chairmen to support the National chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomole was to avoid collapse of the party.

Famodun, spoke with journalists at the NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Thursday night.

He said the saving Oshiomole’s job was predicated on past political experiences and the need to galvanise the party against major crisis.

He explained that similar acrimony within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, while in power responsible for its abysmal performance during 2015 election, adding that the forum is working assiduously to prevent such occurrence in APC.

According to him, the party’s misfortune in Zamfara, as well as nagging imbroglio within APC in Edo, were not enough grounds to relieve Oshiomole of his job.

He argued that conflict remains an unavoidable component of every political environment, saying the capacity to manage it without resulting to large scale crisis indicates political maturity.

Famodun said: ” We don’t have any choice than to support Oshiomole, we can’t afford to experience the calamity that befell PDP as a result of similar conflict which they failed to manage diplomatically.

“The PDP changes chairmen like five times, and senate president at different periods and we cannot afford to thread the same path”.

“The essence of history is to guide future happenings, in that wise, the forum of APC state chairmen must do everything possible to save the party by rallying around the National chairman and also take steps to resolve other issues that are causing disagreement.

“We are also not unaware of certain interests that considered the leadership of Oshiomole as inimical to their political ambitions, hence, the desperate move to replace him. However, we are making every necessary arrangement to reach amicable resolution “.

Speaking on the performance of his party in the state, Famodun said the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola is consolidating achievement of the last administration of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, especially in the area of infrastructure.

He explained that certain policies of the new government were tailored towards addressing the immediate needs of the people in the state, without compromising physical development.

The Osun APC chairman, however, described the wave of defection that hit the party prior to 2018 gubernatorial election as a wrong political calculation.

Famodun cited the case of the former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, who contested the governorship seat alongside Oyetola on the platform of ADP, saying the move was efforts in futility.

” Somebody like the former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, who understands the tenets of progressives politics better than me, having been a progressive all his life, unfortunately, made a decision that reduced him politically “.

Vanguard News Nigeria