We ‘re ready to give account of our stewardship ― Bayelsa Govt

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

As part of its Bayelsa transition programme, the Restoration Government of Governor Seriake Dickson has concluded plans to render an account of its eight years sojourn at Creek Haven, the state seat of power.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson made this known Friday at the monthly transparency briefing which held at the Conference Room, Ministry of Finance, Treasury Building, Yenagoa.

He said the government has deemed it necessary to remind Bayelsans yet again, and for the last time what it did in the various sectors that has placed the state on a fast lane of development.

According to him, “the one week programme which will hold as part of handover ceremony will be tagged ‘STEWARDSHIP’ and will also provide a unique opportunity for the incoming administration to tee off.

“The elaborate programme will equally serve as an appraisal exercise as commissioners and heads of key parastatals and agencies will take turns to make their presentations in graphic details.”

The Commissioner added that despite some challenges, the Restoration Government did not shy away from its agenda of providing a new lease of life for the people.

He attributed the success story of the government to the clear-headed leadership of Governor Dickson and his unwavering commitment to using public resources for the good of the people.

“Through the purposeful leadership of Governor Dickson, Bayelsa has been set on an unstoppable trajectory of growth and development that will continue to be seen in the coming years.

“The Restoration Government has indeed been one that has instilled decency and accountability into the governance of the state as never seen before.

“Bayelsans should expect proper accountability of our stewardship during the programme as every Commissioner and heads of agencies will come before the people to present their scorecard,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.