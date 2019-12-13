We need engineers in politics to transform Nigeria ― Gov. Makinde

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Oluseyi Makinde says Nigerian Engineers must be in politics for the country to industrialize, attain rapid economic growth and sustainable development.

Governor Makinde stated this while delivering the 13th Fellowship Conferment Lecture entitled: “Engineers In Politics: A Panacea for Accelerated Development” on 54 Newly inducted Members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) at the Chida Events Centre, Utako, Abuja,

He said Nigeria’s socio-economic transformation and prosperity depends largely on industrialization, more so with Nigerian Engineers at the driving seat, insisting that sustainable development would remain a mirage if Nigerian Engineers continue to stay away from partisan politics.

He pointed out that China became a major player in global politics and development today because Chinese leaders had their backgrounds deeply rooted in Engineering, asserting that the Chinese Gross Domestic Products (GDP) continues to grow because the people at the corridors of power in China are Engineers.

He said, “By our training, we are to proffer solutions to problems confronting humanity and this has expanded to developing infrastructures on a larger scale to solve multiple problems in the society. And by this, we are not only tested but trusted. Therefore, for us to take our rightful positions, there must be a change of attitude on our part.

“Even though Engineers keep away from politics because Engineering Principles Don’t work with Politics, however, putting the over-riding interests of the end-users in focus is paramount for socio-economic transformation of the country.’’

The Governor posited that the challenges of power supply, cybercrimes, environmental pollution especially in the Niger/Delta region, Climate Change and other infrastructural problems could be addressed frontally only if Nigerian Engineers offer themselves for elective offices.

For him, Engineers are goal getters and result-oriented, noting that if the future of Nigeria is industrialization, it is incumbent upon Engineers to take the front seats in leadership positions across the country.

” Industrialization is about Engineers and Engineering. As Engineers, we need political power to execute beautiful ideas. By the grace of God, I am using that power to execute projects and ideas that will transform the lives of my people in Oyo state.

“And that was why, when some people were campaigning and talking about manifestoes, I was talking about the roadmap to social transformation. So we need more Engineers to join us because Engineers are going to get it right in fixing the country.”

Commenting on his conferment of the Fellowship on him, Eng. Bako Wakil of the NCC said it took him three decades of hardwork, dedication and integrity in service to bag the honour.

He advised the younger generations to be patience and demonstrate commitment to service and display high sense of integrity in the service to the country.

Among dignitaries present at the event were the Minister of Water Resources, Eng. Suleiman Adamu, and the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Eng. Mele Kyari, while among the Conferees were the Chairman of Da’ar Communications, Eng. Raymond Dokpesi, the Director of Technical Standard and Network Integrity of the NCC, Eng. Bako Wakil among others.

