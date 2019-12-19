We have created a favourable investment climate for Rivers state — Wike

Kindly Share This Story:



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that his administration has fundamentally reduced cases of multiple taxation, in order to encourage private investors.

Governor Wike also stated that his administration has eliminated instances of harassment of businesses operating in the state.

He spoke during the commissioning of the Port Harcourt Branch of Globus Bank on Thursday.

He said: “We have stopped harassment of businesses and multiple taxation in the State.

“As a result, several businessmen are trooping to the state. We have created the right environment for investors to operate.”

Governor Wike stated that the investments of the State Government in the security sector have paid off, as the state has been declared safe for investments by the United States Embassy in Nigeria.

He urged the new bank to offer employment to qualified Rivers people. He said that is the only way that Rivers State Government will support the institution.

“I am only willing to do business with you , if Rivers people are employed and given prominent placements in the bank”, he said

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Globus Bank , Mr Elias Igbinakenzua said the presence of the bank in Rivers State shows the economic importance of the State.

He said that as the second largest economy in the country with 21 percent of the nation’s crude oil, the bank resolved to open its second branch in Rivers State.

He stated that the Rivers State Government has improved the investment climate of the State by encouraging private investors.

“I urge the government and people of Rivers State to support the new Bank because it will help in driving the empowerment of Rivers people “, he said.

The Managing Director of Globus Bank noted that the bank will work towards improving the economy of the State.

Vanguard News

