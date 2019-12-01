By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command on Saturday arrested three members of a syndicate specialised in vandalising telecommunications companies mast in Ibafo area.

The suspects, Adeola Oyesanya, Bashiru Mohammed and Musa Mohammed were arrested following a report by a security guard attached to an MTN mast in Papa Ibafo area that a group of thieves have invaded the site, vandalised and carted away 12 batteries valued at about 1.8 million naira.

Sequel to the report, the DPO, Ibafo Superintendent, Abiodun Ayinde, quickly mobilised his anti-robbery men and moved to the scene.

On sighting the policemen, the suspects abandoned their loots and escaped to the nearby bush. The entire area was subsequently cordoned off by the policemen and the bush was properly combed.

The search, however, paid off as one of the suspects, Adeola Oyesanya, was arrested. His arrest led to the arrest of the other two suspects who are the receivers of stolen goods.

Confirming the arrest, the Spokesperson Ogun State police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that during interrogation, the suspects all confessed to the commission of the crime and that they have been on the business for quite some time now.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.”

