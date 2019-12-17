We don’t want rubber stamp legislature, Makinde tells commission

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state on Tuesday declared that his administration did not want a rubber-stamp legislature.

He stated this while inaugurating Chairman and three other members of the State House of Assembly Service Commission in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dr Abdulwasi Musah, the Deputy Speaker of the 8th State Assembly (2015-2019), chaired the commission while Moses Ojoawo, Adekunle Iyanda and Dele Hassan are members.

Makinde said his administration believed in the separation of power among the three arms of government; executive, legislature and judiciary.

“So we want you to assist us in achieving that objective, where debates on issues before the lawmakers would be robust, “he said.

Makinde further called the chairman of the commission to utilise the experience he gathered while serving as the deputy speaker of the Assembly in the new assignment.

He also urged the appointees to work toward the wider interest of the state while discharging their duties.

Makinde also inaugurated 14 Federal Constituencies Liaison Officers and called on them to be good ambassadors.

He also advised the officers to be unified factors in their respective constituencies and ensure that they serve well as feedback agents on demands and wishes of their people.

Speaking on behalf of the liaison officers, Chief Jacob Adetoro, promised that justice and equality would be their watchword in carrying out their assignment.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

