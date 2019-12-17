We destroyed 378 illegal refineries Bayelsa,Delta, Rivers in 2019,says Navy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–A total of 378 illegal refineries were destroy in three states of Niger Delta region in the outgoing year,the Nigerian Navy has said.

This was as it said a total of 62 speedboats operating illegally on the Nigerian waters, were seized with 275 suspects were picked up for involvement in the illegal refineries.

The Nigerian Navy,addressing the media,yesterday,in Abuja,named the affected states as Bayelsa,Delta and Rivers.

The service Chief of Policy and Plans,Rear Admiral Bedroy Ibe-Enwo,who spoke on behalf of the Chief of the Naval Staff,Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Abas, also said a total of 70 large wooden boats were arrested for involvement in illegal activities in the country’s maritime domain.

According to him,also in 2019, a total of 463 large wooden boats were destroyed.

He regretted that in spite of the efforts of the Nigerian Navy to rid the nation’s waters of criminal activities, the bad elements had continued to threaten national strategic infrastructures.

He listed fishing, crude oil theft and sea robbery as some of the threats facing the nation’s maritime domain.

Hear him:”“Nigeria has a coastline of about 420nm and 200nm Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), translating to about 84,000 square nautical miles. Nigeria’s maritime area of interest includes the entire GoG which is about 574,800 square nautical miles and spans a total coastline of

about 2,874nm.

“The rich endowment of Nigeria’s maritime domain, its networks of oil and gas installations and associated shipping are threatened by maritime crimes such as piracy, sea robbery, crude oil theft, illegal oil bunkering, Illegal Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing, militancy and hostage taking”.

““Nigeria relies on the sea for about 90 per cent of its import and export with oil being a major part of the trade. Hence, insecurity in Nigeria’s maritime domain becomes a major source of concern. In furtherance of its statutory mandate, the NN activated dedicated operations, in addition to routine operations.

“These operational activities are geared towards securing the maritime domain, a critical requirement for legitimate economic activities to thrive. Although these operations have contributed in enhancing maritime security with significant economic gains, it is imperative to sustain and possibly improve the level of security in order to optimize the potentials in the nation’s maritime domain.

“The maritime threats that have continued to significantly impact Nigeria’s maritime environment are piracy, smuggling, IUU fishing, crude oil theft and sea robbery. Piracy has continued to threaten maritime commerce in the GoG, particularly with the growing trend of kidnapping of ships’ crew for ransom. Although its menace has greatly reduced in Nigerian waters in 2019, it still negatively affects shipping costs and insurance premiums, which result in higher costs of goods, and shipping services.

“Smuggling is also another economic threat with perpetrators exploiting the vastness of Nigeria’s maritime environment to facilitate movement of contraband goods with ripple effects on local productivity.

“There is also the menace of IUU fishing which has adversely affected Nigeria’s economic prosperity, due to the gap in the capacity to monitor and control the maritime area.

“While the above threats have negatively impacted the optimization of the maritime potentials of the country, the most significant threat exists in the form of the crude oil theft, illegal refinery operation and kidnapping of crew for ransom. It is gratifying to note that, there has been significant reduction in crime in the nation’s maritime environment. This is largely attributable to a robust operational concept adopted by the Nigerian Navy”.

