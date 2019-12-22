We break into homes, boutiques at midnight to steal – suspects

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

Two interstate robbers who are currently being investigated by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad Lagos State Police Command have revealed how they break into homes and boutiques in Lagos and Ogun State and dispossessing residents of their belongings.

The robbers, identified as Gbemi Ogunleye, 45, a fairly used cloth seller in Ijora and Ini Effiong, 32, a roadside Gala hawker in Oshodi were arrested after an all-night robbery at the resident of one church cleric in Ibafo, Ogun State.

According to 45-year old Ogunleye, apart from the fairly used clothes popularly known as ‘okrika’, which I sell in Ijora, I also sells clothes and shoes taken from our victims at night. We target boutiques and surveyed the environment days before breaking into them at night.

Explaining further, Ogunleye said I met Effiong in February 2019 in Oke – Koto, Agege. Our discussions on how to survive the nation’s economic realities made them team up”.

Before I met my colleague, I had been operating alone limiting himself to Ibafo and Mowe. “I dont rob or burgle houses and boutiques everyday. Whenever I have money, I buy ‘okrika’ in Kotangoa market and sell them in Ijora, Lagos”.

Also the second suspect, Effiong, athough I hawk snacks in traffic, I teamed up with Ogunleye to rob at night.

I also rob in traffic at night, I have snatched many mobile phones in traffic in Oshodi Oke, Bolade and PWD while hawking snacks. When whenever they want to rob, we would converge in Kara, Ogun State before proceeding to Ibafo around 11:00 p.m to hang around the area before striking their target at about 1:00 a.m.

On our last operation in Ibafo, “we hid in the bush till 2:00 a.m before we could gain entrance in to the house. We used cross bar to shift the burglar – proof from where we entered. We were with the occupants of the house till 5:00 a.m.

We collected 5 mobile phones, N4, 000 and a motorcycle. We were in Oshodi when RRS bike riders intercepted and arrested us in the morning”.

The two suspects who couldn’t give the specific figure of houses and boutiques they have broken into confessed that their operations have been more restricted to Ibafo and Mowe because they feared they would be arrested if they attempted to rob in Lagos.

Already, about three of their victims have identified the suspects at RRS headquarters. One of them, a teenager revealed that the suspects spent more than five hours with her and her younger sister while their parents were away.

She added that they parked all her mother’s jewellery, clothes and two flat screens before escaping.

Also arrested with the suspects was one Chinedu Onyema, their receiver. He came to Oshodi with N30,000 trying to bribe the police to release the suspects.

Recovered from the suspects were seven mobile phones, N4000 and a motor cycle with the registration number GGE 962 QN.

Onyema has confessed being their receiver and that he bought mobile phones and electronics from the suspects.

Commenting on the development, the Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu stated that there would be no hiding place for criminals in the metropolis.

Vanguard News Nigeria

